ICE confirms: 11 ICE staffers at AEX test positive for COVID-19

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has confirmed to News Channel 5 that eleven of their staff members at the Alexandria International Airport (AEX) have tested positive for COVID-19.

We reached out to ICE for a statement and more information. Sarah Loicano, Public Affairs Officer for ICE, sent us the following:

"ICE can confirm there are currently 11 U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement staffers from the Alexandria airport who have tested positive for COVID-19.

"For privacy reasons, ICE can’t discuss individual health conditions or medical treatment plans of COVID-19 positive employees. All ICE facilities and work centers are following CDC guidance for screening and testing symptomatic employees. If at any time, an employee encounters potential exposure to COVID-19, they automatically enter a 14-day self-quarantine at home. The ICE Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Unit continues to work diligently to ensure employees are operating under the safest and most practical conditions to reduce the risk of exposure and prevent further spreading of COVID-19 during the course of ongoing daily operations.

"The Alexandria employees who tested positive for COVID-19 are self-quarantining at home in accordance with CDC protocols.

"The health, welfare and safety of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees and detainees is one of the agency’s highest priorities. The ICE Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Unit is ensuring employees implement the safest and most practical conditions to reduce the exposure risk and prevent further spreading of COVID-19 during the course of ongoing daily operations. The OSH Unit regularly provides guidance regarding integrating administrative controls such as social distancing in law enforcement settings, and the appropriate choice and use of personal protective equipment when administrative controls cannot be implemented.

"Besides providing information through an employee website, OSH officials have held conference calls, responded to emails, and spoken personally with employees who have safety questions. At all levels, ICE employees have access to the most current CDC and DHS guidance and assistance in this rapidly changing environment.

"ICE reviews CDC guidance daily and continues to update protocols to remain consistent with CDC guidance. More information about ICE’s response to COVID-19 can be found at https://www.ice.gov/coronavirus."

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.