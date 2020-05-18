INTERACTIVE MAP: COVID-19 Cases in Louisiana Nursing Homes

Source: Pixabay via MGN
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 5:49 PM, May 18, 2020

*See the attached document for cases at Cenla area nursing homes.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Related Documents
 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus