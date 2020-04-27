IRS enhances Get My Payment online tool to help taxpayers

The Internal Revenue Service announced Monday enhancements to the “Get My Payment” tool to deliver a smoother experience for Americans eligible to receive Economic Impact Payments.

The enhancements, which started last week and continued through the weekend, adjusted several items related to the online tool, which debuted on April 15. The changes will help millions of additional taxpayers with new or expanded information and access to adding direct deposit information.

“We delivered Get My Payment with new capabilities that did not exist during any similar relief program, including the ability to receive direct deposit information that accelerates payments to millions of people,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “These further enhancements will help even more taxpayers. We urge people who haven’t received a payment date yet to visit Get My Payment again for the latest information. IRS teams worked long hours to deliver Get My Payment in record time, and we will continue to make improvements to help Americans.”

How to use Get My Payment

Available only on IRS.gov, the online application is safe and secure to use. Taxpayers only need a few pieces of information to quickly obtain the status of their payment and, where needed, provide their bank account information. Having a copy of their most recent tax return can help speed the process.

For taxpayers to track the status of their payment, this feature will show taxpayers the scheduled delivery date by direct deposit or mail and the last four digits of the bank account being used if the IRS has direct deposit information. They will need to enter basic information including:

Social Security number

Date of birth, and

Mailing address used on their tax return.

Taxpayers needing to add their bank account information to speed receipt of their payment will also need to provide the following additional information:

Their Adjusted Gross Income from their most recent tax return submitted, either 2019 or 2018

The refund or amount owed from their latest filed tax return

Bank account type, account and routing numbers

Get My Payment cannot update bank account information after an Economic Impact Payment has been scheduled for delivery.

