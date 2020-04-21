Idaho attorney general agrees to review Chad and Lori Daybell case for possible conspiracy, attempted murder and murder

The story of two missing children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, had been in the forefront for months, until COVID-19 abruptly consumed the news.

Their mother, Lori Vallow, remains in jail in Idaho--on charges dealing with the children’s disappearance. There is still no sign of the children and she won’t say.

But we now know Vallow and her new husband, Chad Daybell, are being investigated in connection with the death of his former wife Tammy. So far, no information has been released on the results of an autopsy of Tammy Daybell, who died in her sleep at the age of 49.

The coronavirus stay at home orders and self-isolation have perhaps slowed progress in the case of Vallow and her missing children.

And J.J.’s grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock admit, as time passes, it’s hard to stay positive about finding the children alive.

“It’s getting harder to keep that hope up, but we will continue to do that until there is an absolute decision or proof of death. Right now, we’d rather believe proof of life,” said Larry.

Though Vallow faces charges dealing with the children’s disappearance, there is an April 9th agreement between the Idaho Attorney General’s office and a local prosecutor that says the A.G. will assume full responsibility for part of the case. It involves investigating Lori Vallow and her new husband, Chad Daybell for possible “conspiracy, attempted murder, and or murder.” Chad’s wife Tammy died in her sleep, October 19.

“Her case has been turned over to the attorney general in Idaho, for them to continue the investigation to bring charges or not bring charges at this point. We’re fairly sure they’re going to end up with charges to some degree, but we’re not sure what at this point,” said Kay.

Lori was formerly married to Kay’s brother, Charles, who was shot and killed last July. The man who killed Charles, Alex Cox, was Lori’s brother and is now dead. Kay says she stumbled across her brother’s Amazon account after his death and found that Lori allegedly bought a wedding ring October 2nd and was also looking at wedding dresses a couple of weeks before Chad’s wife, Tammy, died in her sleep.

“Now Chad and Lori are married. So, they were looking for wedding rings October the 2nd, whenever Tammy wasn’t even dead yet,” said Kay, about the online records.

It’s too soon to know whether Lori or her husband will eventually face charges related to any of the deaths connected to the case.

For now, the Woodcocks keep their focus on the children.

The Woodcocks plan to travel to Idaho to testify in Lori Vallow’s trial on charges including felony desertion and nonsupport of dependent children.

They are hoping there will be a court date in May.

