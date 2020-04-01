Inmate from Federal Correctional Institution Oakdale I dies from COVID-19

(Source: MGN)
Updated: Wed 3:41 PM, Apr 01, 2020

OAKDALE, La. (Federal Bureau of Prisons) - On Wednesday, March 25, inmate Nicholas Rodriquez was unable to maintain oxygen saturation on room air, had a high temperature, as well as a rapid heartbeat at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Oakdale I in Oakdale, La.

He was evaluated by institutional medical staff and transported to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

While at the local hospital, Rodriquez tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, March 27, his condition declined and he was placed on a ventilator. On Wednesday, April 1, Rodriquez, who had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions that the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 disease, was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Rodriguez was a 43-year-old male who was sentenced in the Northern District of California to a 188-month sentence for conspiracy to distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

He had been in custody at FCI Oakdale I since January 09, 2019.

FCI Oakdale I is a Low-security facility that currently houses 980 male offenders.

