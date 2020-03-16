Inmate labor crews halted due to COVID-19

There will be some sweeping changes as it comes to inmate labor crews working throughout Central Louisiana parishes.

Under a directive from the state Department of Public Safety and Corrections, inmate labor crews statewide have been halted, according to Rapides Parish Sheriff William Earl Hilton.

In Rapides Parish, that will impact things like the England Authority, the City of Alexandria, and the City of Pineville. We're told some parishes, like Avoyelles, made that decision last week.

For now, there won't be any impacts to the work release program, according to Sheriff Hilton.

"As far as our work release program where inmates are working for private contractors or businesses in the parish, we'll continue doing that until if and when an inmate comes in with a fever or is showing signs of an illness," he said. "At that point, the work release program will be terminated."

Sheriff Hilton tells us they also have a directive not to transport inmates to court or between facilities. Major Steve Martel with the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office said they have been told by the 12th Judicial District Court that jury trials are on hold until April 1. According to Chief Judge Greg Beard with the 9th Judicial District Court in Rapides Parish, there are currently no trials on the docket this week and the judges will be meeting in the afternoon to decide what to do next.

We reached out to the executive director of the England Authority, Sandra McQuain, about how the halting of labor crews will impact them. She tells us they have a fair amount of existing contracts with companies right now that will pick up the work in the meantime.

