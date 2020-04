I-49 is shutdown in both directions after an 18-wheeler carrying cattle overturned early Friday morning.

It happened around 4:30 A.M. near the Lena exit, according Louisiana State Police Troop E.

Troopers say no injuries were reported.

LA DOTD are on scene to help clear the accident.

We will alert you once the interstate reopens.

