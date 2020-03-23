Interstates and State Borders remain open during COVID-19

During the COVID-19 response, Louisiana State Police has been a visible presence providing vital logistical and community support across the state.

Troopers urge the public to obtain information from reliable sources and refrain from spreading misinformation.

As stated by Governor Edwards, Louisiana borders and interstate systems are not being shut down as a result of COVID-19. Louisiana State Police would like to reiterate the fact that currently there are no plans to close any roadways for mitigation efforts.

Road closures and detours related to traffic crashes and construction can be found using the Louisiana Traveler Information System through several different methods including the 511 phone system, www.511la.org, Louisiana DOTD Twitter accounts, and the “Louisiana 511” smartphone application.

For information on the Stay at Home Order and COVID-19 safety information, please visit:

•https://gov.louisiana.gov/

•http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/

•http://www.lsp.org/

Citizens can also call 211 for general information about COVID-19 and to get connected to help and resources.

