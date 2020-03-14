Iraq officials: Rocket attack hits base housing US troops

Two Iraqi security officials say a barrage of rockets has hit a base housing U.S.-led coalition troops north of Baghdad. Saturday's attack came just days after a similar rocket attack killed three servicemen at the same base, including two Americans. The Iraqi officials say at least two Iraqi soldiers were wounded. Five coalition members and two Iraqi soldiers were wounded in the attack at Camp Taji, according to spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition Myles Caggins. The attack earlier this week on Camp Taji was the deadliest to target U.S. troops in Iraq since late December, when a U.S. contractor was killed. That death set in motion a series of tit-for-tat attacks between the U.S. and Iran, which brought Iraq to the brink of war.

