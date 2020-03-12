Pentagon threatening retaliatory strike after attack in Iraq

U.S. defense leaders are threatening a retaliatory strike against Iranian-backed Shia militias in Iraq.

They say they know who launched the rockets in Iraq that killed and wounded U.S. and coalition troops Wednesday, and they say the attackers will be held accountable.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper tells reporters at the Pentagon that he spoke with President Donald Trump on Wednesday night, and the Pentagon chief says he has the authority to do what he needs to do.

Esper and Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, declined to provide any more information about any impending U.S. retaliation.

Iraq’s military had earlier said it’s opening an investigation into the rocket attack against coalition forces in Iraq.

The coalition said Thursday that the attack hours earlier killed three servicemen, including two Americans.

It struck Camp Taji, an Iraqi base 17 miles north of Baghdad that houses coalition troops. At least 12 coalition personnel have been injured.

A truck rigged with rocket launchers was discovered by Iraqi security forces a few miles from the base after the attack.

Escalated tensions between the United States and Iran in recent months were set in motion by a rocket attack in December on an Iraqi base, which killed a U.S. contractor.

