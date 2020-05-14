‘It’s a volatile situation’: Officer brings infant to safety after chase through Los Angeles

When a police chase ended in California on Tuesday night, the threat wasn’t over.

An officer stepped in to rescue an infant during a tense confrontation between police and the child’s father. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/CNN)

As officers surrounded the suspect, they saw he was holding a baby. One officer saw the danger in that moment and stepped in to save the little girl.

“It’s a volatile situation,” said Officer Jonathan Lee with California Highway Patrol. "You don’t know how it’s going to go. You don’t know how it’s going to end up.”

When Lee and his fellow officers joined in the pursuit of a spousal abuse suspect who had also reportedly assaulted responding deputies in East Los Angeles on Tuesday night, they had no idea there was a baby inside the silver Prius.

With his 11-month-old daughter in the car, the 29-year-old suspect flew through downtown and Mid-City with sparks flying, before his car became disabled and he came to a stop in South Los Angeles.

When the driver stepped out of his car, he had his daughter in his arms.

"In that particular situation, my fatherly instincts kicked in too,” Lee said. “Sure, there's officers’ safety to think of, but thinking of the child's safety also comes first and foremost at that point."

Several officers surrounded the suspect at gunpoint, but Lee knew he had to de-escalate the situation to keep the suspect calm.

“I was speaking to him, to try to get the child out of his arms, to cater more to the fact that I’m a father as well,” Lee said. “It’s heart-wrenching. It took 100% emotions at that point as well as keeping my mind … just keeping my head on a swivel."

Lee said the suspect was reluctant to give up his daughter at first, so the officer decided to holster his weapon and show his hands to let the suspect know he wasn’t going to hurt him. It worked.

"He just asked me to take care of her, to make sure that she's safe,” Lee said. “I reassured him, ‘Hey, she's going to be taken care of, don’t worry about her. We just need you to follow the rest of our commands so we can take care of you as well.’"

With the baby now in his arms, Lee said he comforted the frightened child as her father was taken into custody.

"It was a huge relief at that point to know that she's no longer in the line of danger at that particular point in time,” Lee said. “It truly was a team effort."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the child is back with her mother.

The child’s father is behind bars on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 KCAL, KCBS via CNN. All rights reserved.