'It's been a good ride': RPSO Sheriff Hilton to spend last day in office Thursday

After decades of service to his community, Rapides Parish Sheriff William Earl Hilton is putting up the badge and passing the baton.

“We’re transferring the department into good hands,” Hilton said.

Involved in RPSO since he was a child, Hilton knew his calling early on.

“In 1955, I was 10 years old, and my daddy was elected constable in Ward 5,” Hilton reminisced. “I’d follow my dad and see the things that he would do, and I’d always want to get involved."

Hilton served as sheriff for 16 years, eventually taking a four-year break, then returned to serve two more terms. Hilton told News Channel Five that his time as sheriff has been well worth it.

“I couldn’t have chosen a profession that I would have accomplished more and enjoyed any more than I have in this. Being able to put a deputy at every school in Rapides Parish, I guess you could say that was a highlight of my career."

But now it's time to empty his office.

When Hilton decided not to run for re-election last year, the people of Rapides Parish chose chief deputy Mark Wood to take over the position.

“We’re just going to continue to build on what Sheriff Hilton did,” Wood explained. “I want to see this parish thrive.”

After months of being trained by Hilton, Wood will be the new sheriff in town, officially taking on the title at a swearing-in ceremony Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

“I’m real excited about it,” Wood said of the event.

Wood steps foot into the position not without plans already in mind to continue to improve the overall safety of the parish, namely narcotics.

“Narcotics is the root of a lot of evils. From domestic abuse to thefts to whatever it is. And we’re going to choke off their supply is what we’re trying to do,” Wood assured.

He hopes to continue the legacy Hilton has left behind for his successors.

“He’s an icon in law enforcement. I got some big shoes to fill, but I think we’re ready."

