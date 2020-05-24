JPSO: Little Caesar’s employee attacked by homeless man wielding machete

A 19-year-old girl remains in ICU after she was brutally attacked with a machete Saturday night while working at Little Caesar’s Pizza in Harvey.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, around 9 p.m., a male, believed to be a local homeless man named Tyrone, entered the restaurant at 1650 Gretna Blvd. and inquired about a job.

It was just moments later when he brandished a large knife, believed to be a machete, and attacked 19-year-old Jazmyn Fradieu.

Fradieu suffered severe injuries to her face, back, and shoulders, according to her family, and has already undergone a first surgery.

She is currently at UMC where she will need additional surgeries to repair severe stab wounds.

JPSO says the suspect got away and a search is underway for him.

Fradieu’s family says the attack was unprovoked and there had been no prior incidents.

The girl’s family tells FOX 8 that the suspect would come into the restaurant periodically and that Fradieu knew him and would often try to assist him.

Jazmyn’s mother says her daughter required several staples in her head to repair a deep gash.

If you can help police find the suspect, you are urged to call Crimestoppers or the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

