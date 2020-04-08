Jackson Parish family throws daughter a "quarantine prom"

A Jackson Parish family threw their daughter a “quarantine prom” to help make her feel special without a traditional senior year experience.

Ashton Thomas, 18, is a graduating senior at Quitman High School, and has been out of school since March. She said she was looking forward to prom being a highlight of her year, and was disappointed this would not be her reality. But she was pleasantly surprised her parents took matters into their own hands.

“I really wasn’t expecting it, he told me to go put on my prom dress and I thought you know, that maybe we would just take some pictures or something. But I came downstairs and he had the table set with my favorite food, sushi, and he had the music on, and all the lights...it was really nice, it was a surprise,” said Ashton.

Her parents Kari and Wayne both work in the medicine field. Her mother Kari is a healthcare worker on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, and her father Wayne works in pharmacy. They said they value the time they spend together, and the quarantine has made them closer.

“It’s just more homelife, which in some ways has been a positive for us to slow down and reconnect,” said Wayne.

Ashton said the most disappointing thing for her is potentially not having a graduation ceremony, but that her school mentioned postponing the ceremony to later this summer. She is fortunate for the quality time with her family.

“It has been disappointing, you know, not being able to go and experience senior year the traditional way, but um, we are grateful that our family’s been able to spend more time together and that we’ve all been safe,” she said.

Ashton said she hopes all families can seek an optimistic outlook during these trying times.

“I think the takeaway would be to find whatever it is you can do to make your situation a little more positive.”

