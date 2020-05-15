Jena Choctaw Pines Casino to reopen on May 22

Jena Choctaw Pines Casino will reopen on Friday, May 22, at 8 a.m.

“We have carefully evaluated the recommendations from highly respected sources and have developed a comprehensive public health and safety plan. We have adopted guidelines that we think make sense for us, while having the highest regard for Guests’ and Team Members’ health and safety. With the plans and guidelines we have in place, we are confident we can reopen our facility and still maintain the highest level of protection for all,” said General Manager Ray Spera.

Before being allowed to enter the facility, each guest must present a valid, government-issued i.d. and have their temperature checked (non-invasively). They will also be required to wear a mask. No smoking or vaping or other use of tobacco products will be allowed. However, there will be a designated smoking area outside the building.

Hours of operation will change to allow staff to clean and disinfect all public areas. Interim hours will be Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. and Sunday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 2 a.m.

“We are excited to see our friends again after our two-month shutdown,” said Chief Cheryl Smith of the Jena Band of Choctaw. “We can’t wait to reopen but want to be sure we keep our players and team members safe. We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we work to resume operations.”

Guests with questions about the reopening can contact the casino at 318-648-7773.

