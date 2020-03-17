Jena band of Choctaw Indians announces temporary closure of Jena Choctaw Pines Casino

DRY PRONG, La. (Jena Choctaw Pines Casino) - Gaming operations and food outlets at the Jena Choctaw Pines Casino will temporarily close beginning at 5:00 pm, March 17, 2020.

The Jena Band of Choctaw Indians and the Choctaw Pines Casino have been carefully monitoring COVID-19 information from experts at the local, state and federal levels.

Statement from Jena Choctaw Pines Casino: "The health and safety of our team members and guests remain our highest priority...Our commitment remains to keeping our team members and guests healthy and safe."

At this time, a re-opening date has not been determined.

Check for updates on Choctawpines.com and on their Facebook page.

