Joe Burrow calls Lowe’s employees in his hometown to thank them for working during COVID-19 pandemic

LSU’s former national championship-winning quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to get a big phone call on Thursday, April 23 when he becomes the likely number one overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Burrow recently partnered with Lowe’s Home Improvement to help show appreciation for their essential employees who are working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He made several surprise video calls to Lowe’s employees in his hometown of Athens, Ohio, to thank them for serving their community during the pandemic.

Burrow surprised each worker he spoke with an offer to host them at one of his future games, no matter which NFL team he plays for.

The Cincinnati Bengals, which play about three hours away from Burrow’s hometown, have the number one pick in the draft, and the consensus of the sports world is they will draft him on Thursday.

