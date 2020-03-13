John Hopkins Hospital creates its own coronavirus test to help speed up test results across the country

According to CBS News, the John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore has made its own coronavirus test that could help the growing need for more testing across the United States.

CBS reports that the doctors at Hopkins were able to have tested 50 samples within two days. The doctors hope to aid with the coronavirus cases by providing more tests and quicker results.

The goal is to have to ability to test up to 1,000 cases a day.

The Mayor Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota also has its own test as well.

Read the full CBS report here.

