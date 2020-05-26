Join Gov. Edwards on Zoom, Facebook to ‘Reimagine Louisiana’ after pandemic

Over 1,000 leaders across Louisiana will participate in a Zoom call and Facebook Live stream to launch the “10,000 Conversations Campaign” on Tuesday, May 26.

Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to be in attendance as leaders begin to “Re-imagine Louisiana” as the state recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will last from 5:30 until 7 p.m.

According to Reverend Theron Jackson, a leader with Together Louisiana, "We would dishonor the memories of those who have died and all those suffering economically and physically if we do not work toward systemic change. The current crisis demands not merely that we return things to the way they were but that we Re-imagine Louisiana as the kind of community that our faith traditions call on us to create.”

The campaign will consist of several hundred small-group online gatherings, held over Zoom, throughout June and July.

Visit TogetherLa.org to join in.

