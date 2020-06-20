Advertisement

Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it

In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo, former national security adviser John Bolton takes part in a discussion on global leadership at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn. (Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey/AP)
In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo, former national security adviser John Bolton takes part in a discussion on global leadership at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn. (Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey/AP) (GIM)
By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge ruled Saturday that former national security adviser John Bolton can move forward in publishing his tell-all book despite efforts by the Trump administration to block the release because of concerns that classified information could be exposed.

The decision from U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth is a victory for Bolton in a court case that involved core First Amendment and national security concerns. But the judge also made clear his concerns that Bolton had “gambled with the national security of the United States” by opting out of a prepublication review process meant to prevent government officials from spilling classified secrets in memoirs they publish.

The ruling clears the path for a broader election-year readership and distribution of a memoir, due out Tuesday, that paints an unflattering portrait of President Donald Trump's foreign policy decision-making during the turbulent year-and-a-half that Bolton spent in the White House.

Nonethless, Lamberth frowned upon the way Bolton went about publishing the book. Bolton took it “upon himself to publish his book without securing final approval from national intelligence authorities” and perhaps caused irreparable harm to national security, Lamberth said.

But with 200,000 copies already distributed to booksellers across the country, attempting to block its release would be futile, the judge wrote.

“A single dedicated individual with a book in hand could publish its contents far and wide from his local coffee shop,” Lamberth wrote. “With hundreds of thousands of copies around the globe — many in newsrooms — the damage is done. There is no restoring the status quo.'

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Beijing sees drop in virus cases as Brazil passes 1 million

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
Europe, in contrast, continues to emerge warily from lockdown, with hard-hit Britain considering easing social distancing rules.

News

APD: Pedestrian fatally struck on North Bolton Avenue

Updated: 13 hours ago
The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a traffic accident that claimed a life on North Bolton Avenue on Friday afternoon.

National

Juneteenth takes on new meaning amid push for racial justice

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By JONATHAN MATTISE, PHIL MARCELO and MICHELLE R. SMITH
The holiday, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, is usually celebrated with parades and festivals but became a day of protest this year in the wake of demonstrations set off by George Floyd’s killing at the hands of Minneapolis police.

News

Previewing President Trump's rally in Tulsa

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
As the number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma spikes, the president is preparing for a massive indoor rally in Tulsa tomorrow. Here’s a preview of the biggest indoor event since the pandemic shutdown public life.

Latest News

News

UTLX manufacturing will reduce production rates

Updated: 18 hours ago
Current market conditions require UTLX to reduce production by approximately 25 percent at its Alexandria manufacturing plant.

News

Preparing for Louisiana’s presidential preference primary

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
Early voting for Louisiana’s presidential preference primary will start soon. Steven Maxwell speaks with Rapides Parish Registrar of Voters Lin Stewart for the details.

News

The History Behind Alexandria’s Confederate Monument

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
Michael Wynne, a local historian and preservationist, delves into the background on the history of Alexandria’s confederate monument in front of the Rapides Parish Courthouse.

News

COVID-19 testing continues at Frank O. Hunter Park in Alexandria

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
COVID-19 testing took place at Frank O. Hunter Park Friday in Alexandria.

National

Trump’s HHS pushes LGBT health rollback, despite Supreme Court ruling

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
The Trump administration Friday moved forward with a rule that rolls back health care protections for transgender people, even as the Supreme Court barred sex discrimination against LGBT individuals on the job.

News

Riot breaks out at Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
A riot broke out at the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie Thursday night.