Judge Roy Moore to represent Life Tabernacle Church

Pastor Tony Spell says Judge Roy Moore has been hired to represent his church and defend him against criminal charges.

Moore will hold a press conference at noon on Thursday, April 2.

Spell has continually defied orders by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards by holding large gatherings at his church during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Many of the services have had several hundred people in attendance.

The governor has banned gatherings of more than ten people during the outbreak.

Moore previously served as chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court.

Spell says Moore will join him at 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 2 for a news conference.

