Judge orders new trial for Alexandria man convicted with non-unanimous verdicts

An Alexandria man convicted in September 2019 by a jury on a lesser charge of second degree rape, two counts of domestic abuse battery and one count of aggravated assault will have a new trial.

Cecil Earl Phillips, Jr., 42 of Alexandria, was convicted with non-unanimous verdicts on the rape and domestic abuse charges. The aggravated assault charge was a unanimous verdict. He was sentenced in January to 15 years in prison at hard labor on the rape conviction, and six months each in the Rapides Parish Jail on the other charges in a concurrent sentence.

That case was initially prosecuted by Brian Mosley and, at the time of the trial, Phillips, Jr. was represented by Christopher LaCour, who filed a motion to declare the state's non-unanimous jury verdict conviction unconstitutional. That motion was denied at the time.

In April, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Ramos v. Louisiana, that verdicts must be unanimous. Phillips, Jr. received a new attorney earlier this year, John Flynn, who successfully argued his motion for a new trial on Tuesday based off the Supreme Court ruling.

According to court minutes, 9th Judicial District Court Judge Mary Doggett vacated the original verdict and sentence and ordered a new trial date be set for a charge of first degree rape and two counts of domestic abuse strangulation - reflective of the original charges. Judge Doggett also ordered that Phillips, Jr. be released from the custody of the Louisiana Department of Corrections. Bond has been set at $150,000 for the first degree rape charge and $50,000 for each charge of domestic abuse strangulation. He was also ordered to stay away from the victim.

The state objected to the ruling. There's no word yet on when a new trial will be set. Phillips remains in custody as of Wednesday morning in the parish jail.

