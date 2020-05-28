Judge sides with Louisiana governor in feud with treasurer

A Louisiana district judge has ordered Treasurer John Schroder to transfer more than $32 million in unclaimed property money to cover government operating expenses.

Judge Richard “Chip” Moore sided with Gov. John Bel Edwards in a lawsuit over the money.

Moore said the Republican treasurer improperly withheld the money from the state general fund after lawmakers appropriated it for spending on state programs and services.

The Edwards administration hailed the decision Thursday.

The Democratic governor has been feuding with Schroder over the money for months.

Schroder vowed to appeal, and he's pushing legislation that would keep the money from being used on general government operations in the future.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

