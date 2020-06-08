June economic dashboard released, data shows strength of Cenla economy

As the business community wondered how COVID-19 would impact the local economy, LSUA began publishing economic dashboard reports twice a month.

Dr. Randall Dupont (KALB)

The most recent report shows positive results in multiple categories here in Cenla, which also means good news for small businesses.

Business as usual is starting to take on a new meaning here in Louisiana.

“We took a huge hit as far as business. We were knocked down to 30, 35% of our daily take," said Jeffrey and Lynn Raia, owners of As the Crow Flies Coffee and Tea.

Jeffrey and Lynn say their family-owned business is making it through the pandemic largely thanks to their loyal customers.

“The community surrounding us were very supportive over us being a mom and pop place. They were coming out and they kept us afloat," said Jeffrey Raia.

LSUA's College of Business June report, reflecting data for April, shows that many Louisiana small businesses are remaining positive.

“Small businesses are encouraged. They believe the recovery is going be three months or less at a much higher rate than what is seen at the national level," said College of Business Dean Dr. Randall Dupont.

Even more good news: here in Central Louisiana, April data shows that Alexandria's unemployment rate is exceedingly low.

“Alexandria’s metropolitan statistical area has the lowest unemployment rate among all Louisiana metro areas at 9.9 percent. The state average is around 14.5 percent," said Dr. Dupont.

Dr. Dupont tells us the economy here is staying strong and consumer spending has remained steady.

“It shows relative strength here in Alexandria area and Central Louisiana in terms of employment and in terms of consumer spending," said Dr. Dupont.

Even when it comes to travel, passenger traffic at the Alexandria International Airport is running at twice the national average.

“It’s only 14 percent of what it was a year ago but at the national level, passenger throughput as it’s called was only at 7 percent so travel is on the rebound," said Dr. Dupont.

Data is also strong in terms of labor.

“We’re not as dependent upon the oil and gas industry. Upon tourism and hospitality and those areas," said Dr. Dupont.

All in all, good news for mom and pops like As the Crow Flies and other local businesses.

“We’re seeing the numbers are slowly going back up and it’s moving in the right direction so we’re going to hang in there, we’ll be fine," said Jeffrey and Lynn Raia.

The hotel industry here in Cenla is also up 73 percent in April compared to data collected in March.

