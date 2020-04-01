KALB to air Louisiana musician concert series

Alexandria, LA – KALB-TV and its sister stations in Louisiana announced today that they will broadcast a series of statewide virtual concerts. Louisiana Rising: Songs From Home will feature numerous artists based throughout the state singing from their front porches, living rooms, backyards, or wherever they find themselves quarantined. The thirty-minute commercial-free broadcast will also be streamed through each station’s social media pages, websites and OTT devices.

Louisiana has one of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the country, and the state-mandated shelter-in-place order has impacted every facet of daily life. These artists, who are donating their time and talent, have seen their work come to a halt with concerts and festivals cancelled and music clubs closed.

“We’re excited to launch this new home concert series to lift the hearts of so many around Louisiana,” explained KALB-TV VP and General Manager, Michele Godard. “During these unprecedented times, KALB is proud to deliver the finest local news coverage and true local talent. Louisiana Rising is proof even in the worst of times, we can find joy in music and home-grown talent like this.”

The concert series is set to air for at least three consecutive weekends and will feature different artists each week as the shelter -in-place mandate stays in effect.

“Statewide, our dedicated journalists are doing an incredible job reporting the facts about COVID-19, but we know that information can sometimes by scary,” said Gray Television Senior Vice President Sandy Breland. “While we may be distant, we’re excited to bring people together and spread a little joy through music, which is such an integral part of our culture.”

Louisiana Rising: Songs From Home will air on CBS2, Saturday, April 4th at 1:30 pm, Sunday, April 5th at 12 pm and on KALB News Channel Five on Saturday, April 4th at 5:00 pm.

Louisiana Rising: Songs From Home will air on stations and digital platforms across the state owned by Gray Television, as follows:

• KALB-TV Alexandria

• WVUE-TV New Orleans

• WAFB -Baton Rouge

• KPLC-TV Lake Charles

• KSLA-TV Shreveport

• KNOE-TV Monroe

For more information, email mklein@kalb.com

