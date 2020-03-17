Keeping your mind healthy during quarantine

As COVID-19 continues to spread, more people are being exposed to the virus. As more people are exposed, they're taking more extreme measures to stop the virus in its tracks.

Source: Max Pixel via MGN

One of the measures many are taking is self-quarantine. Over the past few weeks, more and more people have found themselves cooped up inside their homes, only getting out when completely necessary.

It prevents us from going to work, socializing, eating out, and making quick trips to the grocery store. This isolation can cause many to become depressed or anxious, especially those who already have a tendency to struggle with mental health.

Local licensed clinical social worker Patricia Moran gave some tips on how to help keep your mind healthy during this pandemic.

“Try and change what you're doing to something that is more active than passive because taking too much time to think about things really exacerbates things,” said Moran. “One of the things is to just change the room you're in. If you can go outside, you can go outside and, you know, get a breath of fresh air. If you're in an apartment and you can't do that, another thing you could do is reach out to your friends and family, or ask your family and friends to reach out to you.”

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

