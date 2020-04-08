Keeping your immune system in check during COVID-19 pandemic

Keeping COVID-19 away from ourselves, our homes and our families is on the forefront of our minds, but with a virus as contagious as this, that's difficult to do.

Maintaining our individual health from the inside out is important. One of the ways to do this is to keep the immune system in check.

A person's immune system helps fight against sickness - things like disease, infection and now, the novel coronavirus. Like the rest of the body, it's important to maintain the health of our immune system in order for it to function well.

A local allergy and immunology specialist reminds us that the best way to keep your immune system healthy is simple.

“For non-specific immunity, make sure somebody's eating well. Sometimes during these things, people will eat poorly. They may have decreased a decreased appetite, they won't stay hydrated,” said local allergy and immunity specialist Dr. Ben Close. “Doing all those good things that we need to do for our health are really important and certainly can help us ward off the side effects of some of the stuff. So, just generally maintaining your health. But is there something someone can take, or a supplement or something to boost your immune system to prevent it? There's really not one.”

Dr. Close also emphasizes that still, the best way to keep from contracting the virus is to stay away from it - follow stay at home orders and wash your hands.

Also, be aware of your allergy history and know the difference between allergy symptoms and COVID-19 symptoms (i.e. fever, chills, flu-like symptoms.) If you are concerned that you might be exhibiting coronavirus symptoms, call your doctor before making a trip to the hospital.

