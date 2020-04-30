Kent House Spring Herb Day sale set for Friday, with changes

The Spring Herb Day Sale at the Kent House Plantation has been an annual tradition for more than 30 year, typically drawing around 2,000-3,000 people. This year's herb day is going on Friday, May 1st from 9 AM-5 PM but will look much different this year.

Usually the Kent House Plantation grounds are open for people to walk around and shop for herbs. There are normally about 40 other vendors set up, along with a yard sale. Because of COVID-19 and the governor's order to limit gatherings to 10 people or less, most of that isn't happening.

Friday’s herb day will be drive-thru only. If you plan on going, you'll need to take the first entrance off Bayou Rapides Road onto the plantation, drive up to the gift shop to pick up your herbs, and exit the plantation onto Hynson Street.

Organizers say you can also call and place your order ahead of time and they'll put the herbs aside for you, or if you need more time to browse you can schedule an appointment.

"This is very different for me. Herb Day's typically the first Saturday in April, so this is my first Saturday in April that we didn't have Herb Day so this is quite different. Our order was placed back in December so we're still going to have some really good variety, good quality herbs like the Kent House is known for,” says Alice Scarborough with the Kent House Plantation, who’s been organizing the sale for the last 19 years

The Kent House Plantation is partially funded by the state. They rely on events like field trips, and the Spring Herb Day to make up the rest. They say since March, most of those events have been cancelled. They are hoping that their summer camps, and fall Tour de Bayou bike ride will be able to go on as planned.

