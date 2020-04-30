Kisatchie National Forest fishing derbies canceled

The Kisatchie National Forest has canceled its annual fishing derbies scheduled for May and June.

This cancellation comes as the USDA Forest Service is taking necessary measures to safeguard the health of employees and the public.

For the most current and accurate information about COVID-19, contact your local health officials or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is available HERE.

