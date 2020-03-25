Kisatchie National Forest temporarily closes developed recreation sites

All bathrooms and group day-use sites on the Kisatchie National Forest have been closed temporarily for the health and safety of visitors and staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

Effective immediately all developed campgrounds, excluding primitive hunter camps, will close temporarily.

Dispersed camping remains available throughout the general forest zone. Boat launches, hiking, biking and horseback trails remain open as the forest remains open to hunting, fishing, hiking and biking. Motorized vehicle trails are currently closed for a two-week period due to recent, excessive rainfall amounts. The motorized vehicles trails will be re-evaluated and opened when safe to do so. The public may check the status of the motorized trail system anytime by dialing the OHV Hotline at 866-830-6467.

The following recreation sites are temporarily closed:

Calcasieu Ranger District, Evangeline Unit, Rapides Parish:

•Kincaid Lake Group-Use Area

•Kincaid Lake Recreation Area, Campgrounds A & B

•Valentine Lake Recreation Area and Campground

•Loran Campground

Calcasieu Ranger District, Vernon Unit, Vernon Parish:

•Fullerton Group-Use Area

•Fullerton Campground

Caney Ranger District, Claiborne and Webster Parishes:

•Caney Lakes Group-Use Area

•Caney Lakes Recreation Area and Campground

Catahoula Ranger District, Grant Parish:

•Stuart Lake Group-Use Area

•Stuart Lake Recreation Area and Campground

Kisatchie Ranger District, Natchitoches Parish:

•Longleaf Vista Group-Use Area

•Kisatchie Bayou Recreation Area and Campground

•Dogwood Campground

•Government Pond Recreation Area

Winn Ranger District, Winn Parish:

•Cloud Crossing Recreation Area and Campground

•Gum Springs Recreation Area and Campground

•Gum Springs Horse Campground

Associated trails and boat launches within these areas will remain open. All bathroom facilities within the forest are closed at this time.

