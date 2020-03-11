Korri Thornton apologizes to victim's family as he's sentenced for murder

An Alexandria man who shot and killed a man back on June 10, 2018 in a parking lot on Henry Street apologized to the family of the victim at his sentencing for second degree murder and firearm possession by a felon.

Korri Thornton (Source: RPSO)

Korri Thornton, 26, was found guilty by a Rapides Parish jury on Jan. 31. Second degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison. Thornton also received 10 years in prison on the firearm charge, which runs concurrent with the other sentence.

His defense team argued during his trial that the shooting of Dadrian Henderson, which was caught on video, was self-defense. The clarity of the video was a major argument during the trial. Evidence was also presented that the shooting could have been a result of an ongoing disagreement between the two.

Thornton chose to address the court when the opportunity came for him to speak.

"I apologize to the victim's family and my family," he said. "I didn't think it was a crime to protect myself. [...] I'm not who you think I am. [...] It was wrong. I'm sorry."

Three family members of Henderson's gave victim impact statements.

A letter was read on behalf of his mother, LaToria Henderson, "It was a senseless crime. There's no reason why he died." Later, "I forgive Mr. Thornton because it serves no purpose to hold a grudge."

A letter was also read on behalf of his sister, Shedonna Henderson who identified his body the night of the crime, "I'm unable to sleep at night due to this image in my head."

Another sister, Courtney Tate, spoke in person, "This shouldn't have happened to him. My life has forever changed." Tate also told Thornton she forgave him.

After the sentencing, Judge Mary Doggett denied a motion from Thornton's attorney, Chris LaCour, which tried to find the state's previous 10-2 verdict system unconstitutional. The verdict in Thornton's case was not unanimous, but because the crime took place before the law changed on jury verdicts, his case did not apply.

Assistant District Attorney Cheryl Carter also officially dismissed a pending charge for firearm possession by a felon.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.