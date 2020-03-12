Kroger enacting new policies as it pertains to the coronavirus

The popular grocery store chain Kroger is enacting some new policies as it pertains to the coronavirus.

Kroger is limiting the number of cold, flu and sanitary products per order so that everyone can have access to the items they need.

In the store, the chain is cleaning commonly used areas like cashier stations, self-checkouts, carts, baskets, and foodservice counters.

They're also sanitizing restrooms more frequently and adding extra sanitizer stations throughout the store.

They're also partnering with suppliers to replenish in-demand products.

