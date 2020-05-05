Local restaurant helps residents get their hands on essential items

Since the start of the pandemic, one local restaurant decided to try something new, taking a step outside of the ordinary to make sure everyone could get the items they need.

A local restaurant transforms into a grocery store to help people out during the pandemic. | Source: KALB

Most people know the Ranch House Cafe in Leesville for their southern cooking, but it's now the eatery is standing out for another reason.

"We are just doing this because it helps Leesville out," Monya Porter, the owner of the Ranch House Cafe said. "It helps out people all over."

Nearly one month ago, Porter transformed her restaurant into a grocery store.

"We were able to shut down one whole side and turn that into a grocery side," Porter said. "For people who weren't able to get what they needed."

Residents in the area can remember about one month, they could not find a grocery that was completely stocked with essential items. Many people would walk into these grocery stores with a full list, and after hours of looking around, they would walk back to their vehicle disappointed.

Porter's restaurant has special access to vendors because it's a business, and she uses her access to help replenish essential items back into the community.

Several customers say they find confront, in doing their grocery shopping in smaller venues like the Ranch House Cafe.

"I've got gloves masks and food products [from here]," Ashley Ramirez, a customer said. "I also love to come here and eat."

Speaking of food, the Ranch House and several elected officials recently made a big donation and decided to feed 75 employees at a local nursing home.

"It's to show them our appreciation for everything they do," Porter said.

Whether you need something to eat or you're looking for curbside pick up for your groceries, just know the Ranch House has you covered.

"We are all in this together," Porter said.

A common phrase we've heard throughout the pandemic.

