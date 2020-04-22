LA Senate committee passes emergency voting plan to expand mail-in ballots; moves next to House committee

A senate committee has approved Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s second attempt to implement an emergency voting plan for the July and August elections that would expand mail-in ballots to voters due to COVID-19. Last week, House and Senate committees denied Ardoin’s plan after conservative lawmakers said expanding mail-in ballot access could increase voter fraud. Up next, the plan will be up for approval in a House committee.

The Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee unanimously approved Ardoin’s newest plan that will still expand mail-in ballots, but for fewer people this time. The plan would impact the July presidential preference primary and the August election. Here are the newest qualifications put out by the secretary of state’s office:

● At higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 due to serious underlying medical conditions as identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (including chronic lung disease, moderate to severe asthma, serious heart conditions, diabetes, severe obesity (BMI of 40 or higher), chronic kidney disease and undergoing dialysis, liver disease, pregnancy, or immunocompromised due to cancer treatment, smoking, bone marrow or organ transplantation, immune deficiencies, poorly controlled HIV or AIDS, and prolonged use of corticosteroids and other immune weakening medications);

● Subject to a medically necessary quarantine or isolation order as a result of COVID-19;

● Advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine due to COVID-19 concerns; ● Experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and seeking a medical diagnosis; or

● Caring for an identified individual who is subject to a medically necessary quarantine or isolation order as a result of COVID-19 or who has been advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine due to COVID-19 concerns.

The previous plan that failed also included those 60 and older, people who are at home because of the stay-at-home order, those unable to appear in public due to concern of exposure to the virus and those caring for a child or grandchild whose school or child care provider is closed because of COVID-19.

"We had some reservations about the (previous) plan that was first submitted," said Sen. Mike Reese, R-District 30. "Primarily due to the fact that it opened up absentee balloting to a much larger group than we were comfortable with. We felt like doing so would undermine the credibility of our election process. We felt like more work needed to be put into exactly what reasons would qualify someone for an absentee ballot and to make sure that our volume of absentee ballots were such that the system could handle it."

This plan also includes expanding early voting from seven to 13 days. It will also move some voting precincts affiliated with nursing homes.

The next step for the plan is for it to be approved in the House and Governmental Affairs Committee then will have to go to the full House and Senate.

