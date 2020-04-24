When should Louisiana's economy reopen? Lawmakers start petition to let locals decide

It’s the big question: When will Louisiana’s economy re-open?

Source: Openlanow.com

“We know the stay at home order ends April 30, we know that something comes next,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards.

However, there are differing opinions on how to go about re-opening. Republican Sen. Sharon Hewitt, District 1, and other state lawmakers started an online petition called “Open Louisiana Now.” The petition asks the governor to let local elected officials and business leaders decide when they want to reopen their own economies.

"So, I don't believe this is a one size fits all solution,” said Sen. Hewitt. “I hear every day from businesses in my community how their businesses have shuttered. I hear from neighbors that have lost their jobs. We know now that 20 percent of Louisiana's workforce is unemployed."

Cenla State Rep. Mike Johnson, District 27, said what’s good for New Orleans may not be good for Alexandria.

“Mobile, Alabama is closer to New Orleans than Alexandria. What we are asking is follow the guidelines President Trump's plan allows,” said. Rep. Johnson. “Put in whatever restrictions, whatever safeguards we need to protect our people but let's do it based on the facts that exist in our parish or our region."

“When you look at the number of cases in Orleans Parish, it's around 6,200. In Rapides Parish, it's a little over 200. And all the little parishes around Rapides are less than 100,” said Sen. Hewitt.

They essentially want to use President Trump’s Phased Plan on a micro-local level instead of a state-wide approach. Gov. Edwards so far has been vague about how he’ll reopen the economy, saying he may use part of the president’s plan.

“Whether that looks like phase one of the reopening of the economy which is very very gradual and slow because we don't want to go back to where we were. Or if it's a continuation because we don't yet meet that criteria. We don't quite know that yet,” said Gov. Edwards.

But lawmakers behind the petition don’t want to flip the switch immediately and go back to how it was before the stay-at-home order.

“The plan and the effort are to try and get people to realize that we are going to have to take very strong precautions, but that we do need to look at starting to reopen our economy,” said Rep. Johnson.

The stay-at-home order will expire on April 30. At his news conference on Friday, Gov. Edwards said he will have more information on his plan at the beginning of next week.​

