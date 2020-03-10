LA Assoc. of Broadcasters: Best Morning Show, Weathercaster, Reporter and Multi-Media Journalist at KALB

On Tuesday, March 10, the KALB staff was honored by the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters with a handful of awards. Among them, Jambalaya was named the “Best Morning Show” in the state of Louisiana. Jambalaya’s Adaleigh Rowe was also awarded the title of “Best Weathercaster.”

Rowe, sending all praise back to the station said: “It’s a huge honor to be a part of such a great team.”

In addition to those honors, other individuals at KALB were also recognized. Brooke Buford, Assistant News Director and 6 p.m. anchor was named the Louisiana “Reporter of the Year” by the association. She also received recognition for “Best Investigative Story” for her team coverage alongside photojournalist Ben Gauthier and editor Mark Klein.

Also recognized at the event, KALB weekend anchor Faith King was named “Best Multi-Media Journalist” in the bayou state. The award recognizes the talents of an individual who shoots, writes and edits the majority of their own work.

“KALB Television’s true power is found in the relationship it has with our local community,” said KALB General Manager Michele Godard. “Everything we do is done to make Central Louisiana a place we can proudly call home. We thank the LAB for this recognition and for its tireless work on behalf of Louisiana Broadcasters. As previously stated by our parent company Gray Television: we are ‘honored by the award, and inspired by our people.”

