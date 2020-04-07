LDH breaks down state COVID-19 information, adds new categories

Louisiana citizens can stay on top of COVID-19 information throughout the state and in their regions with an online tool that breaks things down into different categories.

On the Louisiana Department of Health website, there's an entire section dedicated to Louisiana Coronavirus information. It provides data on the number of cases reported, tests completed, reported COVID-19 patients in hospitals, how many of those patients are on ventilators and more. You can look at statewide numbers or choose a specific parish.

The newest additions to that information have to do with COVID-19 deaths in the state. That's broken down into two categories: Race/Ethnicity and Underlying Conditions. Seventy percent of COVID-19 related deaths in Louisiana are in African Americans.

"Every epidemic is going to strike with greater intensity in people who are vulnerable. The African American population in Louisiana tends to be sicker," said Dr. David Holcombe, Director of the Region 6 Office of Public Health.

When it comes to deaths in those with underlying conditions, hypertension (high blood pressure) and diabetes are at the top of the list.

Data for each category is updated everyday at noon.

