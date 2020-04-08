LDH no longer identifying nursing homes with coronavirus ‘clusters’

In a change, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) will no longer identify nursing homes or long-term care facilities with a cluster of COVID-19 patients.

The department had previously named the facilities with two or more cases up until April 1. Now, the state’s dashboard instead shows the combined number of positive cases from the state’s 436 facilities, the number of nursing home residents who’ve died, and the number of facilities with at least one case.

“It gives you a sense of these very special populations that we have a lot of concern about without potentially jeopardizing [the home’s] willingness to share openly,” Dr. Alex Billioux with LDH said Monday, April 6. "We are more and more reliant on our nursing homes giving us transparent information and we need them to continue to do that in order for us to give you accurate information.”

Billioux says the ballooning number of coronavirus hot spots in nursing homes has made it difficult to collect data at the pace the department was when there were fewer clusters. Now, investigators are relying on nursing homes to report the data themselves, which they are legally obligated to do.

But it’s not clear if nursing homes are obligated to tell residents or their family members if someone at their facility has tested positive, meaning there are no guarantee loved ones will be made aware of a positive test if LDH does not identify the facilities with cases.

“If I had family members in a nursing home in Louisiana, I would be outraged that the government has this information and they’re not willing to release it," New Orleans attorney, Scott Sternberg, who files open records lawsuits on behalf of media outlets, said.

“Why not give out this information?” he asked. "There is no bad result, not one, that can come from having this information other than making the nursing homes look bad or making the government look bad.”

Billioux says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended the change as a “best practice” to ensure nursing homes reported their cases in a timely fashion, though he says nursing home administrators had not threatened to withhold the information, even as LDH identified their cases.

But a spokesman for the CDC told The Advocate newspaper Tuesday, April 7 that the CDC made no such recommendation. Billioux still maintains officials from the CDC offered that advice.

LDH says the powerful Nursing Home Association did not ask them to make the change.

Nearly 20% of Louisianans who’ve died from the coronavirus were nursing home residents.

