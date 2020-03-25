LDH responds to concerns to keep workers, patients safe at Pinecrest

News Channel 5 has heard from many of you in the medical field who have concerns during the COVID-19 crisis about what is being done to keep healthcare workers and patients safe.

On Wednesday, we heard from the Louisiana Department of Health as those concerns pertain to Pinecrest support services in Pineville:

"Pinecrest Supports and Services Center has taken a number of precautions to protect our residents and employees. We have suspended visitation of all non-essential visitors; have suspended non-essential medical services and non-essential vocational services. We are screening essential employees and essential visitors daily upon arrival to the facility. Additionally, we have established isolation buildings to use if needed for patients who have tested positive; and we have an adequate supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and additional supplies have been ordered."

We plan to reach out to other medical facilities this week as well.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.