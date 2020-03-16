LDWF offices closed to the public indefinitely starting March 17

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries offices throughout the state will be closed to the public indefinitely beginning Tuesday, March 17.

To alleviate any additional public burden, LDWF is providing the public alternatives to process applications via mail, email and online.

The summary below provides more information about how to secure licenses and registrations during the office closure.

Commercial Licenses

New applications will be accepted by:

•Mail - payment methods accepted will be check, cashier’s check and money order

•Email - may be sent with all required documents scanned and attached

•Required documents: Applications, Copy of Driver’s license (individuals), copy of Federal Tax ID paperwork (businesses)

•For additional requirements for each license refer to LDWF website

•Licensing staff will reach out by phone to collect payment by credit card

Renewals

•Mail - payment methods accepted will be check, cashier’s check and money order

•Online at https://la-web.s3licensing.com/.

Mail to:

Commercial Licensing

PO Box 98000

Baton Rouge, LA 70898

Email: Commercial@wlf.la.gov

Motorboat Registration and Titling

New/Transfers will be accepted by:

•Mail - payment methods accepted will be check, cashier’s check and money order

•Email - may be sent with all required documents scanned and attached

•Licensing staff will reach out by phone to collect payment by credit card

Renewals

•Mail - payment methods accepted will be check, cashier’s check and money order

•Online - at https://la-web.s3licensing.com

Mail to:

Motorboat Registration

PO Box 14796

Baton Rouge, LA 70898

Email: Motorboat@wlf.la.gov

Recreational Hunting/Fishing Licenses

Annual Licenses and Tags are available:

•Online - at https://la-web.s3licensing

•At retail license vendors

Lifetime/Disability applications will be accepted by:

•Mail - payment methods accepted will be check, cashier’s check and money order

•Email - may be sent with all required documents scanned and attached

•Scanned birth certificate will be accepted

•Licensing staff will reach out over the phone to collect payment by credit card

Mail to:

Lifetime

PO Box 98000

Baton Rouge, LA 70898

Email: Lifetime@wlf.la.gov

Charter Licenses

New applications will be accepted by:

•Mail - payment methods accepted will be check, cashier’s check and money order

•Email- be sent with all required documents scanned and attached

•Licensing staff will reach out over the phone to collect payment by credit card

Mail to:

Commercial Licensing

PO Box 98000

Baton Rouge, LA 70898

Email: charterguideins@wlf.la.gov

Oyster Tags

If an individual needs additional non-personalized oyster tags they can call 225-765-2821 and leave a voicemail. Licensing staff will return calls to obtain payment over the phone using a credit card. The tags will be mailed to the recipient.

Refer to LDWF website for required documents for each specific license or registration.

Copyright 2020 LDFW. All rights reserved.