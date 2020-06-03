LDWF schedules drawdown for Iatt Lake

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has scheduled a drawdown for Iatt Lake in Grant Parish as part of its integrated management plan for aquatic vegetation control.

The drawdown will begin on July 1, 2020. The lake will dewater at a rate of 4 to 6 inches per day until it reaches 6 feet below pool stage. It will be maintained at this level until September 30, 2020.

During the drawdown, boaters are advised to use caution when on the water as numerous obstructions that are normally not seen are present.

In addition to the control of aquatic vegetation, the drawdown will benefit the lake’s fish population by promoting a balanced predator/prey relationship, where forage fish are more available to predator species. The dewatering will also improve spawning habitat by promoting the decomposition of organic materials such as leaf litter and submerged vegetation.

For further information regarding the drawdown, contact Richard McGuffee, LDWF Biologist Manager, at (318) 487-5885 or at rmcguffee@wlf.la.gov.

