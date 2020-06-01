Officer who fired pepper balls at news crew during Louisville, Ky., protest reassigned pending investigation

Louisville Metro police have identified an officer believed to have fired pepper balls at a WAVE 3 News crew.

Sunday night LMPD assistant chief Lavita Chavous said the officer, whose name has not been released, has been placed on reassignment until an investigation is complete.

“Officers do have orders not to fire pepper balls at media but I’m sure you hopefully understand that sometimes when the media are involved inside the crowd or inside the area where there are protestors and those protestors are doing something unlawful or something they are not supposed to do it’s sometimes an unintended consequence when we fire the pepper balls into the crowd,” Chavous said.

The pepper balls were fired at and hit WAVE 3 News reporter Kaitlin Rust and WAVE 3 News photojournalist James Dobson while they were reporting on protests in the city Friday evening.

In response to what happened to Rust and Dobson, WAVE 3 News General Manager Ken Selvaggi issued a statement saying, “We strongly condemn the actions of the LMPD officer who tonight repeatedly fired at and hit our reporter and cameraman, both of whom were courageously and lawfully covering breaking news in their community. There is simply no justification for the Louisville police to wantonly open fire, even with pepper balls, on any journalists under any circumstances.”

The statement also said, “When the officer fired at Ms. Rust and Mr. Dobson, the two had been following police instructions, were standing behind the police line when they were fired upon, and were not disrupting or otherwise interfering with law enforcement.”

The U.S. attorney said federal authorities will join state police in investigating the fatal shooting.

Later Monday evening, the massive group stretching for several blocks marched a couple of miles from downtown to the site where McAtee was killed just hours earlier. As the protesters passed, some motorists put their fists in the air and honked in solidarity with the marchers.

Earlier, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer revealed that authorities lacked body camera video for the investigation just hours after Kentucky's governor demanded the release of police video.

“This type of institutional failure will not be tolerated," Fischer said. “Accordingly, I have relieved Steve Conrad of his duties as chief of Louisville Metro Police Department.”

Gov. Andy Beshear later said the lack of body camera footage was unacceptable.

“This is the entire reason that we have those cameras," the Democratic governor said at the state Capitol in Frankfort. “And every other officers’ cameras should be reviewed, and if they captured any part of the scene it ought to be released.”

Beshear authorized state police to independently investigate the shooting. He pledged the probe will be conducted in an “honest and transparent way that will not take months.”

U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman announced that federal authorities will be part of the investigation.

“We understand this community’s need for answers and we will assess all the information, and will take any appropriate action that is warranted by the facts and the law.” Coleman's office said.

The governor said he had counted on body camera footage to help determine “the truth in a way that spoke for itself, at a time when trust is difficult and people deserve to be able to see and evaluate."

The shakeup at the top of the city's police department came a month earlier than expected. Conrad had previously announced his resignation, which was to take effect at the end of June. Deputy Chief Robert Schroeder will step in immediately as chief, Fischer said.

The mayor also said the city's curfew was being extended until June 8.

Police did retrieve video from crime center cameras that showed how the shooting unfolded, Schroeder said.

“It is taken from a distance, but it gives an overview of the scene and clearly shows the officers reacting to gunfire,” he said.

Two Louisville officers and two Guard soldiers returned fire, he said. The two officers violated policy by not wearing or activating body cameras, Schroeder said, adding they have been placed on administrative leave.

Protesters have been demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, a black woman killed in her home in Louisville in March. The 26-year-old EMT was shot eight times by narcotics detectives who knocked down her front door as they attempted to enforce a search warrant. No drugs were found in the home.

After Taylor's death, the mayor said Louisville police would be required to wear body cameras. Fischer said recently that officers in plainclothes units like the one that served a warrant at Taylor’s home would now wear the cameras during search warrants.

Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, renewed her plea for peace Monday while demanding justice for her daughter.

