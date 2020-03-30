LSP: La./Texas state line not ‘closed’, but some restrictions apply

Louisiana State Police officials say they’ve received numerous calls about Louisianans traveling to Texas during the coronavirus pandemic.

LSP officials want to clarify that nothing in Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s order “closes” the state line or restricts travel between Texas and Louisiana, however, those entering Texas from Louisiana are asked to comply with an order mandating a 14-day self-quarantine upon arrival into Texas.

LSP says there are some exemptions to that for some people, such as those entering Texas for medical treatment. Also, the order does not apply to those entering Texas for commercial activity, military service, emergency response, health response, or critical infrastructure functions.

LOUISIANA RESIDENTS ENTERING TEXAS MUST ADHERE TO THE FOLLOWING:

•Visitors must remain in the designated quarantine location for a period of 14 days or the duration of the person’s presence in Texas, whichever is shorter

•Persons may leave their designated location to seek medical care

•Individuals should fill out the requested form in advance of travel into Texas.

•Motorists may depart Texas at any time

Anyone with questions should contact Texas DPS at 844-986-1093 or click here.

