LSP: Trooper struck in Hammond police chase dies from injuries

The officer struck by a vehicle while assisting a police chase in Hammond early Wednesday morning has died, according to a report from Louisiana State Police.

“Trooper Baker passed today leaving our hearts heavy but full of pride as he exemplified our values of duty, selfless service, and personal courage," State Police Superintendent, Colonel Kevin Reeves said in a statement.

33-year-old George Baker was a military veteran before working in law enforcement for 10 years. Trooper Baker joined the United States Marine Corps Reserve for 8 years, including one combat deployment in the Middle East.

He began his law enforcement career with the Greensburg Police Department and then with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office for three years before joining the Louisiana State Police.

Baker is survived by his wife Heather, their daughter Harper, his parents, sisters and his extended family.

Governor John Bel Edwards released the following statement:

"My heart is heavy at the passing of Trooper Baker, who served the people of our state with honor and dedication and died from injuries sustained in the line of duty. His selfless commitment to his fellow Louisianans represents the best of us and he continues to serve even after his passing by having his organs donated to help others in need. His courage and bravery will never be forgotten."

"Please join Donna and me in praying for Trooper Baker, his wife Heather, daughter Harper, family, friends and countless others as they mourn this great loss. Our thoughts are also with all members of Louisiana State Police, who have lost a true teammate and brother today.”

The two suspects involved in the incident were arrested and face multiple charges.

The incident occurred on 2:15 a.m. Wednesday (May 20), troopers from State Police Troop L were called to assist the Hammond Police Department with a vehicle pursuit that started within the city limits of Hammond.

As the pursuit continued on Wardline Road west of I-55, troopers deployed a tire deflation device to disable the suspect’s vehicle near the intersection with Kate Street.

After successfully disabling the suspect tires, Trooper Baker and another officer were attempting to retrieve the device from the road when they were struck by a Hammond Police unit involved in the pursuit.

Both troopers were transported to North Oaks Medical Center by Acadian Ambulance. Baker later succumbed to his injuries there and the second officer was released with minor injuries.

