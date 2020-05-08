LSP: Wrong-way driver faces charges in deadly head-on crash

A man accused of driving on the wrong side of a Louisiana highway is facing charges after a head-on collision took the life of the other driver Thursday evening.

Louisiana State Police Troop A reported Kyle Ramagos, 20, of Morganza, died in a crash on LA 1 in Pointe Coupee Parish on May 7 around 6 p.m. Investigators said Cade Frey, 26, also of Morganza, was arrested on charges of negligent homicide and no seat belt after being released from the hospital.

Tpr. Taylor Scrantz said the investigation up to this point shows Frey was headed westbound in the eastbound lane in a 2008 Ford F-350 and collided head-on with a 2017 Toyota Tacoma driven by Ramagos.

He reported Ramagos was not properly buckled up at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. He added Ramagos is not suspected of being impaired but an autopsy and toxicology report will be completed by the coroner’s office.

Troopers said Frey was also not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and suffered moderate injuries. They added he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Investigators reported they don’t believe Frey was impaired either, but as with all deadly crashes on Louisiana highways, a blood sample was collected for analysis.

Once he was released from the hospital, Frey was booked into the Pointe Coupee Parish Detention Center on the charges listed above.

The crash remains under investigation.

