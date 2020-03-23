LSUA moving to online format starting March 30

Due to the spread of COVID-19, Governor Edwards issued a "stay at home" order that goes into effect Monday at 5 p.m.

Now many colleges and universities are moving to an online format to ensure students are able to graduate on time.

LSUA will completely shift to an online-based platform beginning on Monday, March 30.

Under the governor's current executive order, students are now encouraged to leave campus if at all possible, and many employees and professors are now working from home.

About 70 international students and other students that don't have other housing options will be allowed to remain on campus.

The university's food service will remain open for take-out and many computer labs will be available for students to complete assignments who may not have a laptop or internet connection at home.

For students that choose to leave campus, they will be issued a pro-rated refund for admission, housing and other tuition costs.

And even with classes transitioning to an online format, Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil said university staff will be there every step of the way for students.

“They’re not going to be forced to leave but we’re urging them if they have an option and they can go home or they have a place that they can go to go," said Coreil. "It makes it a lot easier for them to have access to their families if they can go home but we’re going to be here for them.”

The university does have a plan in place if a student or staff member were to get COVID-19.

There's no word yet on graduation changes at this time. Although Dr. Coreil said these changes shouldn't cause any student to have to take an extra semester.

Students will still get their diplomas mailed to them in May.

The university is working on virtual lab simulations so nursing students who are in clinicals will still be able to graduate on time.

