With the support of Governor John Bel Edwards and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS), scientists at LSU Health Shreveport have established the Emerging Viral Threat Lab to address the need for faster detection and processing of COVID-19 tests.

LSU Health Shreveport

The EVT lab is the first in North Louisiana approved by CMS to conduct and analyze tests to determine if an individual has COVID-19.

