LSU announces Dean’s List, President’s Honor Roll

LSU has announced the names of the students who have made the Dean’s List and the President’s Honor Roll for the spring 2020 semester.

CLICK BELOW:

Dean's List

President's Honor Roll

Both lists are sorted by state, and Louisiana names are further sorted by parish. International students are listed by country. The lists also provide students’ hometowns.

The lists only include students who have authorized the release of their names.

Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned grade-point averages of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the President’s Honor Roll. Undergraduate students who earned grade-point averages of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the Dean’s List.

The lists are available online at LSU’s commencement website here.

