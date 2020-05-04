LSU announces plans for virtual graduation celebrations

LSU has now announced plans for virtual graduation celebrations given that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused schools and universities to be closed.

A graduation watch party will be held on the university’s Facebook page on May 15 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Virtual Graduation Celebration Details

•Virtual Celebration Begins at 10 a.m.

•Year in Review Video

•Grammy Winner and Louisiana Native Lauren Daigle Sings the National Anthem

•Message From Interim President Tom Galligan to Graduates

•Message From Executive Vice President and Provost Stacia Haynie

•Message From Board of Supervisors Chair Mary Werner

•Message From the Deans of the Senior Colleges

•LSU Spirit Squad Dances to "Hey Fightin' Tigers"

•Message From LSU Alumni

•World-renowned Opera Star and LSU Alumna Lisette Oropesa Sings the LSU Alma Mater

Participating students are encouraged to dress up for the occasion and have fun! After the virtual celebration, details will be shared with graduates about the mailing of their diplomas. Graduates this year will also receive a special surprise from the university.

CLICK HERE for more information as well as special downloadable Zoom backgrounds, a Spotify graduation playlist, and info about the LSU Alumni Association.

