LSU announces spring intersession, as well as summer courses to be held online

LSU officials announced Wednesday, April 1 that all spring intersession and summer courses will be held online due to the spread of COVID-19.

The following letter was released to students Wednesday about the decision:

Dear Students,

As you know, scheduling is already underway for Spring Intersession, Summer Session, and Summer Intersession. Given the uncertainty we are facing about the recommended timelines for social distancing, it is difficult to plan for the future, but we must. We have made the difficult decision to move Spring Intersession, both Summer Sessions, and Summer Intersession to an online format. Making this decision now gives our faculty a chance to plan, and gives you a chance to make decisions about the types of courses you want to take before scheduling closes and before fee bills go out.

We will ensure that even though these classes move online, the Intersessions and Summer Sessions are as robust as ever. We are committed to keeping you on track for graduation. I know you will all rise to this challenge as you have risen to the other challenges we are already overcoming.

Thank you for your continued perseverance through this uncertain time. Please watch LSU’s official social media channels for any updates related to coronavirus and its impact on LSU. And please don’t hesitate to ask your professors any questions about courses. You can also direct questions to the academic department or dean’s office through which your courses are offered. If you still have unanswered questions after that, you may direct those to academicaffairs@lsu.edu.

